NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York is spending $157 million to restore hundreds of miles of state highways on Long Island beginning this spring and summer, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

Approximately 480 lane miles will be resurfaced in key sections of the Long Island Expressway, Southern State Parkway and Meadowbrook State Parkway in Nassau and Suffolk counties, the governor said.

“Long Island has some of the busiest highways in the United States and the investments we are making today will help ensure smoother travel and fewer hassles for the tens of thousands of commuters who use these vital traffic arteries,” Hochul said.

Long Island Expressway

The Long Island Expressway will receive repairs in western and central Suffolk County. Crews will repave 287 lane miles between the Nassau/Suffolk border and State Route 112 (Exit 64). The $80.1 million in repairs will include the three main travel lanes, the High-Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane, shoulders and 62 different on/off ramps.

Major work on the Long Island Expressway will begin later this week. To reduce the impact on travelers, the work will happen during overnight hours, and traffic will be diverted to service roads. Major work is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

Southern State Parkway

A $23.9 million project will resurface 63 lane miles of the Southern State Parkway between Exit 20 (Grand Avenue/Baldwin Road) and State Route 110 at the Nassau/Suffolk border. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

Additionally, 11 miles will be restored on the Southern State Parkway between State Route 231 and the Sagtikos State Parkway in Babylon and Islip.

The Southern State Parkway is among the most heavily traveled roads on Long Island, averaging 200,000 vehicles each day, according to state officials.

Meadowbrook State Parkway

Meadowbrook State Parkway will be restored from Merrick Road southward to Ocean Parkway in Hempstead. The resurfacing of 23 lane miles is expected to be completed by Memorial Day if weather permits. Additional restoration of turf shoulders on this stretch of highway is expected to be finished by the end of 2022.