LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – The Three Village School District has been accused of retaliating against a father standing up for his autistic son.

Michael Graziano had grown increasingly upset and threatened a discrimination lawsuit for Three Village’s repeated failure to provide a medically necessary accommodation, according to his attorney.

The father claims his autistic ninth-grade son, who also struggles with ADHD and speech impairments, needed unrestricted access to a single-occupancy bathroom. According to Graziano, the accommodations were made, but the school failed to implement them on a consistent basis.

The father also claims the school made false allegations, which led to him being banned from school grounds. Upon having one conversation with school officials, which he recorded, Graziano believes there is proof of retaliation.

His attorney, Andrew Lieb, will be filing two administrative complaints with the New York State Division of Human Rights.