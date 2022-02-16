Suffolk County detectives intercepted $17,000 in cash sent by a Montana man who was told by scammers to send the money to help bail his son out of jail, police say. (Suffolk County Police)

AMITYVILLE, L.I. (PIX11) — Detectives on Long Island recently intercepted thousands of dollars in cash shipped by a Montana man who was told by scammers to his son needed the money for bail.

According to police, the 71-year-old man received a phone call from an unknown man claiming to be his son. The man on the call claimed he had been arrested for driving while intoxicated after a motor vehicle crash that left a pregnant woman critically injured.

The victim soon received another call from a man claiming to be the faux son’s lawyer, authorities said. The caller directed the man to ship $17,000 in cash to a location in Amityville to cover the son’s bail expenses.

The Montana man shipped the cash, but Suffolk County Police’s Financial Crimes Unit was notified of the scam and was able to intercept the money before it was delivered, police said.

Detectives are warning area residents of similar scams and ask anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a scam, or who has information about a scam, to call the Financial Crimes Unit at (631) 852-6821.