BRENTWOOD, Long Island (PIX11) — A 6-month-old therapy dog is the newest recruit and first therapy dog at the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office.

Luna is an English Cream Retriever and was donated by Paws of War. The non-profit organization trains animals to be placed with veterans and first responders. Luna will be assigned to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office’s Wellness Unit.

The unit is one of the only full-time wellness units for law enforcement on Long Island. Their goal is simple, to ensure the strong health and wellness of the entire SCSO’s staff.

“Traditionally members of law enforcement don’t always ask for help when in need because they are afraid it could be perceived as weakness. This is why a balanced wellness program ensures officers have a reliable, trustworthy way to get peer support,” said Sheriff Errol D. Toulon. “Luna will make a great addition to our Wellness Unit because research has shown that therapy animals can lower blood pressure, decrease anxiety, improve mood and promote feelings of support and confidence. Thank you to Paws of War for their continued partnership with the Sheriff’s Office.”

Luna was named after fallen FDNY Firefighter Billy Moon. Moon died after falling 20 feet during a training exercise in December 2022. Moon’s family was in attendance for the naming of the dog and the dedication ceremony.