LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Jones Beach Fireworks Spectacular has become a Long Island staple, attracting people from all over the tri-state area. This year, the parks department is adding a new feature leading up to the event.

Jones Beach State Park officials said they will have eyes on the ground — and in the sky — for the celebration. For the first time, park officials will be adding drones to the list of security measures.

Last year, 100,000 people from all over the tri-state attended the event. This year, officials said they expect an estimated 150,000 people.

During the celebration, more than 5,000 shells with red, white and blue themed pyrotechnics, choreographed to music, will light up the night sky.

They will also be about 250 lifeguards present.

The show is set to begin at 9:30 pm and will last 25 minutes. The event is free, but parking will run about $10.