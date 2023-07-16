NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s a 53-second surveillance video take believed to be taken from a convenience store at 35th Street and Fifth Avenue. You see the alleged Gilgo suspect, Rex Herman, an architect working in Manhattan calmly, walking down Fifth Avenue at 7 p.m. July 13.

When the Massapequa Park resident reached the end of the block, you saw several agents in dark suits make the arrest. The investigation is still progressing as detectives look for DNA evidence at the suspect’s home.

PIX11’s Magee Hickey has more in the video player.