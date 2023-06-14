BAY SHORE, Long Island (PIX11) — Community leaders fought for a new building in the heart of downtown Bay Shore. It will be 100% affordable housing focused on older LGBTQ+ adults.

There are 75 new affordable housing units on Park Avenue in Bay Shore. During a housing crisis, it is a beacon of hope and inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community.

Mike Trillo, 61, said he would never forget when he got the keys to his new one-bedroom affordable apartment. Trillo was one of the first residents to move into this new complex created, built, and now run by the LGBT Network.

It’s been a tough and emotional journey for Trillo to find affordable and safe housing as a gay man. He said he experienced housing discrimination for years. To cope with the pain, he turned to drugs.

Now clean and sober, Trillo is giving back. He even DJs for the programs at the LGBT Network Community Center. Trillo is now starting a program to help others recover. He said housing is the key to his new life. He is one of 75 LGBTQ+ older adults who live in the building.

David Kilmnick is the president of the LGBT Network and said the need for affordable housing in the LGBTQ+ community right now on Long Island is enormous. There is a waiting list for this building. Kilmnick said this new building provides more than housing but a sense of community. Seniors here have programs and activities designed just for them.

Kilmnick said that for many of these older New Yorkers, it’s the first time they can live their authentic selves in their neighborhood. The LGBT network hopes to have more buildings offering safe, affordable housing across Long Island.