NCPD officers help Massapequa mom deliver her baby

NCPD officers helped a mother deliver her baby inside of her Nassau County home.

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. — Oh baby!

Nassau County Police officers were called into action Tuesday afternoon at a type of scene they likely don’t visit often.

Officers Lamonica and Acerra responded to a home on Boston Avenue in Massapequa to assist a 28-year-old woman who was in labor. As the officers walked into the bathroom to help the woman, she began to deliver the baby.

Within two minutes, the health baby girl was born. Police medics Chang and Gadow tended to mother and child and took them to a local hospital.

