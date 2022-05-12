LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Both Nassau and Suffolk counties were upgraded to a “high” COVID-19 community spread level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Because of the designation, the CDC recommends precautions to Nassau and Suffolk residents. Those measures include wearing a mask in public, getting vaccinated and getting tested.

Nassau’s spread level (437.9 cases per 100,000 residents) is higher than Suffolk’s (354.94). The counties have the same amount of hospital admissions for COVID-19, however: 12.5 admissions per 100,000 residents.

Suffolk County reported 5,241 cases Wednesday, a 31.78% increase in a seven-day period. Nassau County had a 33.79% increase in the same time period, with 5,942 cases reported Wednesday, according to CDC data.

Cases are also up in New York City, with positive tests reaching numbers not seen since the initial omicron variant spike in January. However, New York City still remained at a “medium” community spread level Thursday.