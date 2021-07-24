Nassau police to increase patrols amid shark sightings

LONG ISLAND — After three separate shark sightings off of the southern shores of Long Island this past week, Nassau County officials are boosting their ocean patrols to add another layer of protection for beachgoers.

While unprovoked attacks remain uncommon, local officials are making sure to help ensure beachgoers avoid any adverse interactions with sharks this summer.

Officials say there were 20 confirmed shark sightings at Long Island beaches last summer, a record number of shark sightings. Sharks are attracted northward each summer by schools of fish and streams of warm water that flow from the subtropics and tropics.

