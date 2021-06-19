Nassau police commissioner won’t resign over ‘broken homes’ diversity remarks

Long Island

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder speaks near the scene of a shooting at a Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead on April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — A Long Island police commissioner said he won’t resign over comments blaming the lack of diversity in his police department on Black and Hispanic “broken homes.”

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told reporters on Friday that he serves at the pleasure of the county executive, Laura Curran, and will remain on the job “as long as she has me.”

Ryder has apologized for his remarks, which were first reported by Newsday. Some civil rights groups called for his ouster, while others have rallied behind him.

Curran said she disagreed with Ryder’s assessment about recruiting obstacles, but that she stood by him, saying he’s “really proven himself in all of our communities, in our growing diverse communities.”

