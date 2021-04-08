Nassau DA dropping more than 1,100 warrants after NY laws change

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas speaks during a news conference Thursday, May 10, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

HEMPSTEAD, L.I. — Warrants in more than 1,100 Nassau County cases have been dropped.

The prosecutor’s office moved to dismiss them in the wake of the legalization of recreational marijuana in New York state as well as the repeal of a 1970s-era prostitution law.

Newsday reported that the Thursday hearing in Nassau District Court “administratively vacated” the warrants at the behest of Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas.

Last month, a law was passed legalizing the possession and use of recreational marijuana by adults.

In February, elected officials repealed a decades-old law against loitering for the purpose of prostitution that critics claimed had been enforced with bias.

This follows prostitution cases being dropped in Brooklyn, the Bronx and a movement to decriminalize it at the state level.

