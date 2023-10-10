NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) – Community members in the Five Towns area of Nassau County are gathering essential items to send to Israel in the wake of the deadly attack in the country by the militant group Hamas and subsequent war.

The supply drive sent more than 300 large duffel bags full of supplies on Monday, with an additional supply shipment planned. They are fundraising to cover the cost of each flight overseas. Basic toiletries and survival items such as heating packs, sleeping bags and more are still needed.

“We’re broken. What’s going on in Israel, in our homeland, it’s our people, it’s our brothers, it’s our sisters, we all have family there, but they’re all our family. One can be in despair, but the way that we react is through actions. Obviously through prayer, but through this amazing kindness,” said Rabbi Aryeh Cohen.

New York City is home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, with about 2 million Jewish people living in the city and surrounding areas.