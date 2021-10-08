COVID relief checks for Nassau County residents: Exec. Laura Curran explains details, eligibility

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

The check is in the mail for most Nassau County residents still struggling to make ends meet due to the COVId pandemic.

Nearly half a million people in the Long Island county are eligible to receive checks for $375 from the Homeowner Assistance Program after County Executive Laura Curran signed the relief bill into law Thursday.

Curran joined the PIX11 Morning News on Friday, Oct. 8, to explain the program, who is eligible and how residents can make sure they get their check.

Head to this website to fill out an application if you are eligible.

