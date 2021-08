Lifeguards are seen putting up a red flag in Lido West Beach following a shark sighting July 29, 2020.

LIDO BEACH, N.Y. — The beaches of Long Island have seen their share of sharks this summer.

A sighting confirmed off the waters of Nassau County’s Lido Beach marked the 20th of summer 2021. That’s three more than Nassau recorded at the same point last year.

A tongue-in-cheek County Executive Laura Curran called it “Jaw(s)-dropping,” in reference to the popular film.