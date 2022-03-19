COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Nassau County detective shot a Copiague man during a police interview Saturday when the man allegedly threatened the detectives with a knife.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the Suffolk County Police Department.

The shooting happened at the man’s home on Buchanan Avenue in Copiague at 4:29 p.m. Saturday. The detectives were interviewing the man about an incident that occurred in Nassau County when the man threatened them with a knife, according to Suffolk County police.

The man was hospitalized with serious injuries and is expected to survive, authorities said.