Nassau County on LI considers letting police sue protesters

MINEOLA, N.Y. — Lawmakers in Nassau County are set to vote Monday on a proposal that would allow police officers to sue protesters and collect financial damages.

The bill would make police officers and other first responders a protected class under the county’s Human Rights Law, which currently bars discrimination based on race, religion, gender and sexual orientation, Newsday reported.

Civil rights activists say the bill is payback for demonstrations after the police killing of George Floyd last year in Minneapolis.

No other professions are protected under the Human Rights Law.

