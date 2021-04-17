Nassau County hits lowest COVID-19 rate since last summer: Curran

MINEOLA, L.I. — Nassau County has hit COVID-19 positivity rates not seen since last summer, according to County Executive Laura Curran.

The county’s positivity rate is at 2.5%. Hospitalizations are also down at a level not seen since Dec. 6.

“This is not only great news, but proof positive evidence that the County’s vaccination efforts are paying off as more residents continue to line up everyday for their shot,” Curran said in a statement.

The state’s positivity rate is at 2.78%, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

At least 41,450 New Yorkers have died from coronavirus since last March.