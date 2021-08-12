LONG ISLAND — Nassau County Executive Laura Curran was one of the local leaders who called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to step down after the attorney general’s scathing report on sexual harassment allegations against him.

Cuomo has since announced his resignation, with Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul set to takeover as the first woman governor in New York’s history.

“I’m hearing that people in Nassau County are relieved that we’re turning the page, and we’re gonna get a fresh start with Kathy Hochul,” Curran said.

The Long Island leader said she’s built a relationship with the governor-to-be over the past four years and spoke with her often through the pandemic.

“She’s a big fan of downtown revitalization; main streets, chambers of commerce, and so, I’m really looking forward to working with her on those kinds of issues going forward,” Curran said.

Hochul on Wednesday said she hadn’t spent much time with Cuomo and wasn’t aware of any of the alleged improprieties laid out in the AG’s report.

“I have the sense she was sort of on her own, in some ways,” Curran said. “She traveled the entire state. She was out there all the time,” she added.

Curran, who is the first woman to hold the county executive office in Nassau, said she thinks it’s “wonderful” New York is getting its first female governor. “More important? She’s qualified,” Curran added.