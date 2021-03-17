‘I’m not easily intimidated’: Nassau County exec on Cuomo allegations, vaccines, anti-Asian attacks and more

LONG ISLAND — Nassau County Executive Laura Curran spoke with the PIX11 Morning News in a wide-ranging interview Wednesday.

Curran spoke on recent reports that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s vaccine “czar” Larry Schwartz was calling county leaders to gauge their loyalty to the governor amid his sexual harassment investigation.

Curran said that while she did get a call from Schwartz last week, and has been communicating with him regularly about vaccines, she never got the sense their conversation would effect her county’s vaccine allocation.

While Curran said she never personally felt bullied by Cuomo, she added, “it takes a lot for me feel that way.”

Curran, who has not called on Cuomo to resign like many state lawmakers, said she thinks waiting for the full investigation is important. She also said it’s important for the accusers’ voices to be heard and their allegations be taken seriously.

Curran also gave an update on how her community is doing with COVID-19 vaccinations.

Plus, what she and her county are doing to combat a recent spike an anti-Asian attacks seen across the country.

'I'm not easily intimidated': Nassau County exec talks Cuomo allegations, anti-Asian attacks and vaccines

Connect with PIX11 Online

