EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Nassau County correction officer was slashed in the face by an inmate earlier this month, according to the correction officers union.

The incident happened at the Nassau County jail in East Meadow on May 7. Correction officers intervened when they saw an inmate who appeared to be trying to hang himself, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Correction Officers Benevolent Association.

The inmate responded by attacking the correction officers, slashing one of them across the cheek with the lid of a Vaseline jar, union officials said. The correction officer was taken to a hospital to be treated for the cut, along with neck and back injuries he sustained during the struggle with the inmate.

Brian Sullivan, president of the Nassau County Sheriff’s Correction Officers Benevolent Association, said the inmate is a “repeat violent offender” who has been involved in numerous fights with other inmates. The inmate has also thrown bodily fluids at correction officers on two separate occasions, according to the union.