POINT LOOKOUT, New York (PIX11) — Multiple sharks were spotted along the shores of Point Lookout on Friday, prompting a warning to would-be swimmers.

Lifeguards confirmed the shark sightings, and all Town of Hempstead beaches were red-flagged and closed to swimming, according to a news release sent by officials just before 12:20 p.m.

Town Supervisor Don Clavin, along with the lifeguards who spotted the sharks, are scheduled to provide an update on the sighting later in the afternoon.

Shark sightings have been on the rise off of Long Island this summer. Just last Sunday, a man hooked what appeared to be a shark off of Smith Point Beach on Fire Island. And In July, three people were bitten by sharks in just a matter of days.