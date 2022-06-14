WYANDANCH, NY (PIX11) — Several children were injured when a blow up slide tipped over at a Long Island park on Tuesday, police said.

There were 14 children, ages 6 and 7, on the slide, officials said. One child’s leg broke during the incident. Four other kids suffered minor injuries.

They were at Wyandanch Park on Mount Avenue as part of field day for elementary school students, officials said. Officers responded to the scene around 9:45 a.m.

Students were on the slide when it delated, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Gina Talbert said. Several children were taken to the hospital for “observation and treatment as needed.”

“We recognize this is a very scary event witnessed by our young scholars, staff, and families and we are deeply concerned about how this could have happened,” Talbert said. “The district has immediately initiated a thorough investigation, including working with the company who provided the inflatables, into the cause of this situation.”