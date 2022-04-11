CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) — She went by the nickname “Diablita,” or “Little Devil.” Now, Leniz Escobar, 22, faces life in prison for her role in the killing of four men exactly five years to the day after their brutal execution at the hand of MS-13 gang members.

The jury handed down the verdict shortly after federal court opened, having deliberated late last week in the case. On Friday, they’d sent a note to the judge saying that they were close to a verdict, but had wanted to think about it further over the weekend.

In court on Monday morning, they announced her guilty on all four counts against her: racketeering in relation to murder, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice.

“I would have to say stoic is her reaction,” Escobar’s attorney, Jesse Siegel, said outside of the courthouse after the verdict was read. “She took the verdict as well as a person could. She understands the serious consequences for her.”

Escobar lured five young men — including Justin Llivicura, Michael Lopez, Jorge Tigre and Jefferson Villalobos — to a wooded area in a Central Islip park to smoke marijuana. But when they got there, according to prosecutors, MS-13 gang members were waiting. They ambushed the five young men, and used machetes, knives, wooden clubs and an axe to hack them to death.

The victims ranged in age from 16 to 20. One of them, Elmer Alexander Artiaga-Ruiz, escaped as the attack began, and ended up testifying against Escobar at trial.

Escobar’s conviction qualifies for the death penalty. However, in her case, because she was a minor at the time of the crime, she faces up to life in prison. Her sentencing is scheduled for September.