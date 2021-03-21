Mother: White headmaster made Black son kneel during apology at Long Island school

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — The white headmaster of a Catholic school forced an 11-year-old Black student to kneel while apologizing and later explained that the punishment was an “African way,” the Long Island mother of the student said.

Headmaster John Holian of St. Martin de Porres Marianist school was placed on temporary leave after details of the Feb. 25 incident came to light, the Daily News reported.

The student’s mother, Trisha Paul, said it appeared that Holian had asked her son, Trayson, to kneel while apologizing to his English teacher because he is Black.

The newspaper said Holian himself declined to comment on the specifics of Paul’s complaint.

