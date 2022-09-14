MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) – It was a beautiful reunion on Long Island on Wednesday when a Baldwin woman and her family got to formally meet the Nassau County police officers and medic who helped deliver her baby girl in her own home.



DeShay Thomas gave birth to Ivy Marie Moore last month on Aug. 14.

“As soon as I stood up, I had pressure, and I screamed to my husband, ‘The baby’s coming!'” Thomas recalled.

This was Thomas’ third child, and she said she knew she wasn’t going to make it to the hospital in Manhattan to give birth, so her husband Bobby Moore called 911 and stayed on the phone with dispatchers.

“They helped, basically, coach me through until the medics came and took over,” Moore said.

Police officers Kevin Salvadori and Brian Carney, along with police medic Tonya Whilchez, quickly arrived and all helped deliver the newborn. For the first time, they reunited with the family at the Nassau County Police Department headquarters in Mineola.

“Amazing people here kept me calm because I didn’t expect to give birth at home,” Thomas added. “I was trying to make it to the hospital, but I couldn’t, and I’m sorry for squeezing your hand.”

“It’s alright. I got the feeling back,” officer Salvadori joked.

Medic Whilchez was credited for doing an extraordinary job but remains humble.

“My partner and I acted very quickly, laid her back, and she did all the work from there,” Whilchez said. “We just caught the baby.”

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman was also at the event.

“Our police and especially our police medics have a function other than law enforcement,” Blakeman said. “Their function is for a total safety of the community.”

Officer Carney is expecting his first child.

“It was a good practice run,” Carney laughed.

Mom and baby spent a few days in the hospital before being discharged.

The couple also has a 6-year-old boy named Isaiah and a 1-year-old girl named Nyra.

The family is grateful for the experience.

“They were respectful, courteous, and I couldn’t ask for a better crew to be at our home at that time for a special moment like having our daughter in our home,” Moore added. “That is a moment we will never forget.”

Thomas has some time left on maternity leave, so they’re enjoying each other’s company together at home as a family before she returns to work as a correction officer at Rikers Island.