Mother claims Valva’s sons trafficked, used in satanic rituals

RIVERHEAD, L.I. — The mother of an 8-year-old boy who froze to death in his father’s garage last year posted claims on Facebook Wednesday night that her two sons with autism were sexually trafficked by their dad, an ex-NYPD cop, and his former fiancé.

Justyna Zubko-Valva had typed up the claims last summer, after her oldest surviving son — then 11 — allegedly made stunning claims to a clinical therapist.

“My children, after seven months under my care, started to finally open up,” Zubko-Valva wrote, “and made significant disclosures about their sexual abuse, child pornography, sexual exploitation, and trafficking.”

The boys’ father, Michael Valva, and his ex-fiancee, Angela Pollina, are not facing sex trafficking charges. They’re accused by Suffolk County with murder in the hypothermia death of Thomas and endangering the welfare of all children in their Center Moriches household.

The mother said the oldest boy started revealing to a therapist that he and Thomas were taken to several Long Island homes during the period they lived with their father and Pollina.

“When they would arrive, the boys were put into metal cages naked,” the mother wrote.

The oldest son allegedly reported four men and women dressed in black, with Satanic imagery on their t-shirts, met them at one home.

The boy reportedly said he and Thomas would be separated sometimes — and that the brothers would be abused with metal spikes and other devices, after a white fluid was injected into their anuses.

The mother said the 11-year-old boy “stated that the boys could not walk after returning home.”

She added, “This abuse was on cameras that the adults referred to, and Michael and Angela were connected to those adults through cameras.”

In another incident, the mother said the oldest son reported he and Thomas were taken to a funeral home where coffins were lined up, along with 30 “evil clowns.”

“He and Thomas were chained inside cages that were beside statues of Satan,” Zubko-Valva wrote, “and their naked bodies were wrapped in white sticky-tape material.”

“These clowns would threaten him and his brothers with chainsaws,” the mother claimed.

Michael Valva and Angela Pollina had custody of the three boys from late December 2017 until the day Thomas died on Jan. 17, 2020.

When PIX11 News contacted the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office about the mother’s claims, spokesperson Sheila Kelly told us she could not comment during the ongoing criminal prosecution.

Valva and Pollina are blaming each other for the boy’s child abuse death and want to be tried separately. Justyna Zubko-Valva is suing Suffolk County for $200 million for failing to protect her sons.

She now has custody of the two, surviving boys. The mother posted her claims, after she heard that Pollina’s attorney would try to get her freed on bail, pending the trial in September.