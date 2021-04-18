Mother, 2 sons among 4 arrested after bust finds $173,000, cocaine and fentanyl at LI daycare: police

BAY SHORE, L.I. — A Suffolk County daycare owner was among four arrested in a narcotics bust Saturday, police said.

Tips from the community led to a narcotics investigation into Channel Daycare on Delware Avenue in Bay Shore. A search warrant was executed at 5:30 a.m. Saturday where detectives seized two loaded 9mm handguns with extended magazines, ammunition, approximately 600 grams of cocaine, 60 grams of fentanyl and more than $173,000

Owner Magodeiry Landron, 50, was arrested and charged with several criminal possessions charges, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment. Her son, 34-year-old Rafael Landron, was also charged with possession of substances and weapons, as well as child endangerment. A child related to both Landrons was found in the house at the time of the warrant and released into custody of a family member.

A short time later, another search warrant was executed at the home of Landron’s other son, 29-year-old Anthony Dominguez, in Brentwood. They seized an additional $66,000, a 9mm glock with extended magazines and ammunition. Dominguez received weapons and child endangerment charges.

Dominguez’s girlfriend, 30-year-old Crystal Rivera, was arrested and charged with firearms possession and child endangerment. Two children were found at Dominiguez and Rivera’s residence and released to family custody.

Magodeiry Landron and Rivera are being held overnight at the Fourth Precinct. Rafael Landron and Dominguez are being held overnight at the Third Precinct. All four are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on April 18.

