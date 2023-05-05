YAPHANK, N.Y. (PIX11) — A mother and her one-year-old daughter died in a crash involving a minibus Thursday morning on Long Island, police said.

The crash happened along the Long Island Expressway when the driver of the minibus was attempting to make a left turn and was struck by a Nissan Sentra around 7:35 a.m., police officials said.

Jacklyn Smoljan, the 31-year-old woman driving the Nissan, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. Her one-year-old daughter, Joelaya Smoljan-Davenport, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Two passengers on the minibus were transported to local hospitals for treatment of what authorities called non-life-threatening injuries. Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.