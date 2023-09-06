LONG ISLAND N.Y. (PIX11) — A Queens mother is accused of leaving her two young children in a running car at a Long Island mall Tuesday, police said.

Authorities found a 1-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl in the parked vehicle at the Green Acres Mall after a witness called 911 at around 4:20 p.m., police said. The car was running and the doors were unlocked, police said.

Officers removed the kids from the vehicle and they were taken to the hospital for evaluation, police said.

Lotanna Adjaero, 25, of Queens, was arrested and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, police said. The kids were placed with a family member.

Adjaero’s arraignment was pending Wednesday.