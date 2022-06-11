ELMONT, N.Y. (PIX11) — Mo Donegal won the 2022 Belmont Stakes Saturday night.

Eight of the country’s top three-year-olds, including Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, faced off in the race.

Rich Strike pulled off the second-biggest upset in Kentucky Derby history when he scored an 80 to one shocker in Louisville in May. Mo Donegal finished fifth in that race.

Pat McKenna, vice president for communications of the New York Racing Association, and the 2022 race was going to be the most energetic one since 2018.

McKenna said that it’s a relatively wide-open race in terms of the main contenders, but all eyes are on Rich Strike to pull it off. He also said that the attendees will span outside horse racing fans, as anyone who would enjoy a day outdoors is expected.

The main race started a few minutes before 6:50 p.m. in Belmont Park.