SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) – A worker is missing after being buried under soil during a construction accident on Long Island Monday, police said.

The incident happened at a home on Piper Lane in the village of Head of the Harbor in Suffolk County around 2:30 p.m., according to police.

The construction worker fell into a hole while they were installing a septic tank on the property and was buried under soil, police said.

Rescue crews are still searching for the worker, who hasn’t been seen in more than four hours.

“Obviously a serious situation and tried to bring as many resources as we could to get this person and try and rescue them,” said Head of the Harbor Police Chief Charles Lohmann.

Additional information about the construction accident wasn’t available.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

