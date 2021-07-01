LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — A missing 15-year-old boy with autism was found safe in Virginia, and the Tennessee man he was found with was taken into custody, Suffolk County police said.

The Long Island teen was reported missing by family on June 29 around 1:30 p.m. and was last seen leaving his residence two hours earlier, according to authorities.

Investigation determined the boy had been communicating with a 20-year-old man from Tennessee through an instant messaging app and had possibly been taken out of the state by the suspect, police said.

The pair was tracked down to a rest stop in Virginia, and law enforcement partners located them sleeping in a vehicle at a rest stop in Montgomery, cops said.

The 20-year-old, whose identity has not been released pending his return to Suffolk County, faces kidnapping charges, according to police.

Authorities are expected to discuss the circumstances of the incident during a press briefing Thursday morning.