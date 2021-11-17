Police say 81-year-old Chesnel Veillard, who has a cognitive disorder, went missing after being seen at his New Cassel home on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (Nassau County Police Department)

NEW CASSEL, L.I. — Authorities on Long Island have been searching for an 81-year-old man who went missing on Tuesday, according to police.

Detectives said Chesnel Veillard, who suffers from a cognitive disorder, was last seen at his New Cassel home around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

The man was reported missing to police just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.

Officials described the man as standing about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 150 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes.

Nassau County police released the above image of the man in hopes the public could help locate him.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above missing vulnerable adult to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.