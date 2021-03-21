Methamphetamine disguised as prescription pills sold to Long Islanders

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY — Long Island officials sounded the alarm Sunday over the sale of methamphetamine being pressed into pills and marketed as Adderall.

In the past, law enforcement has seen fentanyl pressed and masked as prescription pills, such as Oxycodone, officials said. Methamphetamine pressed into pills has been an emerging and “extremely alarming trend,” Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said.

“Any time a substance is branded for illicit sale as something other than what it is, it poses severe safety risks,” Sini said. “The unintended ingestion of meth or fentanyl to an unsuspecting user can easily be fatal, which is why we’re sounding the alarm and letting residents know that these pills are already in circulation in our area.”

Sini warned that any time someone illegally purchases purported prescription pills, they’re putting their life at risk.

Several arrests have already been made.

On Friday, police arrested Eli Irby, 21, and Thairhan Ozturk, 21, on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Officers said they found pills in their car that looked like Adderall, but were actually methamphetamine. On Wednesday, police arrested Phillip Hollman, 42, for the alleged sale of fentanyl pressed as pills and marketed as Oxycodone.

“To anyone peddling this poison in Suffolk County: We will come for you, we will arrest you, and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law, including the potential for homicide charges against anyone selling drugs who causes a fatal overdose,” Sini said.

District Attorney Sini and Mr. Chassman encourage anyone struggling with substance use disorders to call LICADD’s 24-hour hotline at 631-979-1700 or the Family Service League’s Diagnostic, Assessment, and Stabilization Hub (“DASH”) at 631-952-3333.