EAST GARDEN CITY, NY (PIX11) — Four men allegedly swiped $12,489 worth of merchandise from the Macy’s at Roosevelt Field, police said Monday.

They fled the location in a BMW after the Jan. 9 incident, Nassau County officials said. They were found on Ring Road “while committing multiple traffic infractions.”

Police searched the BMW and found all the merchandise from the Macy’s location, authorities said. It was all returned to the store.

Officers arrested Wrallan Cabezas Meza, 19, Jose Garcia Escobar, 30, Miguel Angel Rojas, 21, and Rafael Rojas, 27. They were each charged with grand larceny in the third degree. Meza was also issued multiple traffic citations.