Firefighters operating on a five-alarm fire that broke out at a construction site at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, Long Island, early Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, officials said. (Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department)

MANHASSET, L.I. (PIX11) — A five-alarm fire broke out overnight at the construction site where a new wing of a Long Island hospital was being built in Manhasset, according to the local fire chief.

Nassau County Police said the fire sparked around 12:50 a.m. Thursday at the under-construction property at 300 Community Drive, adjacent to Northwell Health’s North Shore University Hospital. The site was being developed as an extension of the hospital, a new state-of-the-art surgical wing, said Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Chief Michael Rice.

The chief said heavy flames broke out on the first floor of the construction site and took firefighters about 90 minutes to put out. Police said the area under construction was unoccupied and that no injuries had been reported.

Photos and video from the scene, posted to Instagram the local fire department, showed firefighters battling the large flames inside the building under construction.

Authorities said the Nassau County Fire Marshal and Arson Bomb Squad detectives responded. The fire marshal was investigating the cause of the blaze early Thursday morning, Chief Rice said.