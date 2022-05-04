MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (PIX11) — A branch in Massapequa became the first Starbucks to unionize on Long Island, according to the union Starbucks Workers United.

With a vote of 19 to eight among the store’s workers, the Massapequa branch’s bid to unionize was approved.

“It means absolutely everything to me to be part of this movement,” ToniAnn Buscemi, a worker at the Massapequa Starbucks, said in a statement. “I’m so glad that working-class people are getting together and making changes; it’s what we all deserve. I hope that we all continue to inspire others.”

A branch in Caesar’s Bay became the first Starbucks in Brooklyn to unionize with a clean sweep of 17 to 0. According to union members, there are more than 50 unionized Starbucks across the United States.