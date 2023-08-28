MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Massapequa International Little League, the winners of the 2023 Little League Softball World Series, will be honored with a parade Monday evening.

Massapequa International Little League beat Pitt County, North Carolina, 5-2 on Aug. 13 to win the Little League Softball World Series championship.

A parade to celebrate the girls’ achievement will be held in Massapequa Park at 5:30 p.m. The parade will kick off at Brady Park and proceed along Park Boulevard. It will end at Massapequa Park Village Hall, where a ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. to honor the team.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, and Massapequa Park Village Mayor Danny Pearl will be on hand to honor the team. The parade was rescheduled from Friday due to the weather.

Massapequa International Little League made history by becoming the first team from New York to win the Little League Softball World Series.

The Little League Softball World Series featured eight U.S. teams and four international teams. The tournament was held Aug. 6-13 in Greenville, North Carolina.

