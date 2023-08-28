MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (PIX11) – A hometown celebration for the Massapequa International Little League World Series Champions.

There was a parade Monday night from Brady Park in Massapequa Park to Village Hall. It included a police helicopter flyover, pipes and drum, and the members of the winning team riding on the back of convertibles.

The Town of Oyster Bay and Nassau County officials then held a ceremony to honor the girls and present them with official proclamations to mark their victory.

Fans cheered as the 12 and 13-year-old girls enjoyed their big moment.

“Everything has been so crazy and it’s been so much fun. It’s so amazing and we’ve been saying it’s so good to have our community supporting us. Now we’re really starting to feel it with everybody here,” Cassie Van Schuyler told PIX11 News.