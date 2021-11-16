Woman, 72, critically injured in Long Island hit-and-run: police

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ambulance pulling away from hospital (blurred motion)

File photo of an ambulance (Getty Images)

MASSAPEQUA, L.I. — A 72-year-old woman was struck by a pick-up truck that fled the scene on Long Island on Monday afternoon, according to local authorities.

Nassau County police said the pedestrian was struck around 1:23 p.m. at the intersection of Front Street and Park Lane in Massapequa.

Officials said they were looking for the driver of a dark-color, late-model Ford pick-up truck that hit the woman and sped off.

The victim suffered severe trauma and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

No arrests had been made, as of early Tuesday morning. Police said their investigation was ongoing.

Detective request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.  All callers will remain anonymous.

