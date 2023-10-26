LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for two men who allegedly stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Long Island liquor store in early October.

Two men broke into The Wine Guy Liquor Store in Smithtown around 11:15 p.m. using a machine-powered saw to break the lock on the West Main Street store on Oct. 5, police said. The suspects then stole $25,000 worth of goods before fleeing in a silver GMC Acadia Denali.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

