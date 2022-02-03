Man wounded, 3 homes struck when gunfire erupts in Long Island neighborhood

SHIRLEY, L.I. (PIX11) — Gunfire in a Long Island neighborhood Wednesday evening left one man hospitalized and several homes damaged, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Authorities said two men got into a verbal dispute just after 6 p.m. on Floyd Road North, near Hampton Avenue, in Shirley. Things escalated when one of the men took out a gun and opened fire, wounding the other man.

Police said the victim self-transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

However, bullets from the gunfire struck at least three nearby homes, officials said.

No arrests had been made, as of Thursday morning.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

