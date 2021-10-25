Man with knife threatens commuters on LIRR platform: MTA sources

Long Island

Posted: / Updated:

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. — Police arrested a man threatening passengers on the platform of a Long Island train station Monday morning, authorities said.

Just before 6 a.m., a man had been menacing people with a knife at the Hicksville Long Island Rail Road station, MTA sources said.

MTA police were able to apprehend the man and take him into custody, according to MTA sources.

The incident caused the 5:11 a.m. train from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma to operate at a 16-minute delay. No other trains were delayed as a result of this incident.

Investigation remains ongoing. Charges against the suspect, who has not been identified, were not immediately disclosed. 

No injuries were reported.

