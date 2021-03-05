Man wanted for attempting to lure 10-year-old LI boy to van: police

Long Island

RUSSELL GARDENS, L.I. — A man is wanted after he attempted to lure a 10-year-old boy to his van on Long Island Thursday, police said.

The 10-year-old victim was walking from his home to a bus stop at the corner of South Middle Neck Road and Melbourne Street in Russell Gardens. At the bus stop, he noticed a grayish white utility van stop in front of him. An unknown male got out the passenger side door.

The man walked toward the victim and made a physical gesture toward the van, telling the boy to get in the van. The victim fled the scene and ran home. The man left in an unknown direction.

The man wanted is described as 5-feet-5 to 5-feet-7-inches, tall, with an average build and dark hair. He was wearing a short black winter jacket.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

