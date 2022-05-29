BELLMORE, NY (PIX11) — A man beat a boy in a Bellmore elementary school parking lot on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The 13-year-old victim was riding his bike on Newbridge Road when a man on a bike approached around 12:30 p.m., officials said. He slammed his bike into the teen, knocking the boy to the ground.

The attacker repeatedly struck the teenage victim in the face with his bicycle, police said. He fled northbound on Newbridge Road after the attack.

The teen suffered swelling and bruising to his right eye, authorities said. He also had lacerations to his stomach and legs.

Police asked for help identifying the man, who is believed to be in his 30s. He’s around 6 feet tall and has dark hair, a beard a large build. The man was last seen wearing a blue face covering, gray sweatpants, a dark colored sweatshirt and backpack.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.