BAY SHORE, L.I. — A Long Island man was arrested Monday for allegedly using the personal information of several area senior citizens to take out loans and buy Apple iPhones since 2019, authorities said.

According to police, Darrel Sharpeson, 37, went to Apple store locations in several states and used the personal information of three residents of Atria Bay Shore, an assisted living community for seniors, to complete loan applications and purchase smartphones in their names.

The first case was reported to Suffolk County Police in October 2019, officials said.

An investigation by detectives from the force’s Financial Crimes Unit led to Sharpeson’s arrest, police said.

How the man obtained the personal information of the victims remained under investigation.

Sharpeson, of Brentwood, was charged with three counts of identity theft in the first degree and six counts of identity theft in the second degree, according to authorities.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Central Islip.

The investigation is ongoing and officials said anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Sharpeson is asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at (631) 852-6120 or the non-emergency police phone number at (631) 852-COPS (2677).

