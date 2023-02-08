LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for a thief wanted in connection to two incidents in Long Island last month.

In the first reported incident, the burglar shattered the front door of Cardsmart, a greeting card store, at 326 Dogwood Avenue on Jan 28. around 2:50 a.m., according to police. The crook then stole an ATM machine, a laptop, lottery tickets, several cartons of cigarettes, and an unknown amount of cash before driving away in a dark-colored SUV, police said.

The next day, on Jan. 29th, the same crook smashed the front door to a delicatessen at 1048 Franklin Avenue around 3:37 a.m., police said. A 60-year-man inside the store heard a loud bang, then saw the assailant running away as he investigated the shattered remains of the door, police said.

Investigators describe the suspect as a man with a goatee, and glasses, who was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and sneakers.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incidents to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.