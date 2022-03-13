NORTH MASSAPEQUA, NY (PIX11) — A man stabbed two women at a Long Island home on Saturday, killing one and critically injuring the other, police said.

Nassau County officers rushed to a North Massapequa home on Saturday evening following reports of a disturbance on North Manhattan Avenue, officials said. When they got there, they found an injured 22-year-old woman and a wounded 29-year-old woman. They also found the 34-year-old alleged stabber, who’d tried to kill himself.

Both women and the man were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the 29-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries on Sunday morning. The 22-year-old woman and the suspected attacked remained in critical condition on Sunday afternoon.

Police have not yet released additional identifying information in the attack.