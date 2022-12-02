FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, police said.

The stabbing happened in Farmingdale at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

John Davis-Hernandez, a 20-year-old Bay Shore resident, allegedly confronted a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman who knew him. Davis-Hernandez allegedly stabbed the 19-year-old man in the parking lot, police said.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Suffolk County police officers arrested Davis-Hernandez later that night at his home in Bay Shore. He’s charged with second-degree assault.

No additional information about the stabbing has been released by police.